Second Chance program gives youth a look at welding careers

Kids get a look at welding careers

KIII 2:00 AM. CDT June 21, 2017

Some Coastal Bend kids got a tour of a local welding facility to see if that could possibly be a future career option.
 
The kids are a part of the Second Chances program. They visited D.P. Welding Tuesday and got some hands-on experience with many of the much-needed tools a welder uses.
 
Many of the kids in the program are looking for a possible career field and this gives them an opportunity to find their dream job. Welding is a field that is always in need of workers, and this is a way to introduce the students to the career and keep them local.

