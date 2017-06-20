Second Change program gives youth a look at welding careers

(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

Some Coastal Bend kids got a tour of a local welding facility to see if that could possibly be a future career option.

The kids are a part of the Second Chances program. They visited D.P. Welding Tuesday and got some hands-on experience with many of the much-needed tools a welder uses.

Many of the kids in the program are looking for a possible career field and this gives them an opportunity to find their dream job. Welding is a field that is always in need of workers, and this is a way to introduce the students to the career and keep them local.

