Second child injured in Mexico explosion flown to Galveston

GALVESTON (KHOU) - A second child has been flown to Shriner's Hospital in Galveston for treatment following a fireworks explosion in Mexico.

The death toll from Tuesday's explosion at a fireworks market has risen to 36, according to CNN.

Another child from the disaster is already being treated at Shriner's and is reported to be doing well.

Doctors planned to fly a third child to Galveston but sadly, that child died.