Second driver in fatal head-on collision near George West dies

LIVE OAK COUNTY

The second driver involved in a head on collision that left one man dead has passed away. That accident happened Monday morning just before six on Highway 59 East of George West.

Troopers say the driver of a car was traveling West when they veered into the East bound lane striking a concrete barrier and hitting a truck.

The driver of that pickup --37-year old Steven Waddell-- was transported to Christus Spohn Beeville Hospital where he died.

The driver of the car --19-year old Julian Keyser-- was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he passed away Thursday.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

