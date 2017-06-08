Second fatality in Mathis shooting, victims identified

MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - Mathis police have confirmed to 3News that a second victim in Tuesday night's shooting has died from his injuries.

Police confirmed that 34-year-old Ruben Gutierrez died around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital.

The first fatality from Tuesday's shooting was identified as 27-year-old Matthew Martinez, who died on the scene. A third victim, 18-year-old Mark Villarreal, is still in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are still looking for suspected shooter Christian Bernal, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding Bernal's whereabouts, please call Mathis police at 361-547-2113 or 361-547-3240.

Police said, two other suspects are still in custody.

