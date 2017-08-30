Second Hurricane Harvey fatality in Coastal Bend confirmed

CALALLEN (KIII NEWS) - A second weather related death due to Hurricane Harvey has been confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

On the night of the storm, the Medical Examiner's Office said 82-year-old Robert Roschetzky wandered down to the Nueces River and drowned off River Lane in the Calallen area.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department is investigating this death.

© 2017 KIII-TV