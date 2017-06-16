See CC: The best ways to have fun out on the water

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Have fun in the water in downtown Corpus Christi at Fun Time Rentals. Looking into making a splash into the Corpus Christi bay but don't have the gear? Corpus Christi Fun Time Rentals has you covered. They offer jet-ski rentals, paddle boats, surreys, speed boat rides, kayak and canoe rentals and dolphin site tours.

Fun Time Rentals is located on the Lawrence street T-Head in downtown Corpus Christi.

Get your daily dose of vitamin D or "sea" in a whole new way with Water Dog Floating Yoga. Corpus Christi just got a whole lot cooler! Water DogFloating Yoga is located on the Marina in Downtown Corpus Christi. Water Dog offers paddleboard Yoga and SUPilates.

Now you can Namaste on the bay. Check out their website for more info and a class schedule at waterdog.cc

Ride the waves at the iconic Worldwinds Windsurfing.

Worldwinds Windsurfing location Bird Island Basin is one of the top three windsurfing destinations in the nation.

They offer on-site windsurfing lessons, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Worldwinds is home to one of the top teaching facilities in the windsurfing world.

For more information click here.

