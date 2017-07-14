KIII
Close

See C.C. unconventional movie theatres

Our friends at the CVB share some other ways to catch flicks in the Coastal Bend.

KIII 9:31 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to invite you to watch your favorite pictures on different screens in unconventional ways.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories