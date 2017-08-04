KIII
Close

See C.C. with the CVB

See what is free around C.C. for the entire family the month of August.

KIII 8:51 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau shows us where to find the fun fo free this month.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories