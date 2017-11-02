Selena earn start on Hollywood Walk of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla has been honored with a wax figure and even a Google doodle, but now she's finally receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kiii News Anchor Joe Gazin was in Hollywood Thursday with the latest details.

