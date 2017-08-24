Self-service sandbag station provided for locals

This was the scene this morning at the City Service Center where residents can get their free self-service sandbags. Each person will be allowed only 20 sandbags and it is advised to bring your own shovels. Folks are asked to enter through the Ayers entry and to drive carefully and pay attention to the traffic instructions. For more information click here. And to sign up for reverse alert click here.
