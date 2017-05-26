Senate bill reduces handgun license fee in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Legislation in Austin that would significantly reduce the fee to get a handgun carry license in Texas was signed Friday by Governor Greg Abbott.

The law now makes Texas one of the cheapest states to get a license to carry a handgun.

Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson spoke with Corpus Christi gun owners Friday and came back with more on what they had to say.

