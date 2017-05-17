Senate votes to create state-wide regulations for ride sharing companies

AUSTIN (KIII NEWS) - Uber and Lyft may be one step closer to coming back to the Coastal Bend after the passing of state-level regulations.

The bill requires annual background checks, but not fingerprinting. The bill also brings ride-hailing companies under Texas regulatory control and imposes fees.

Corpus Christi is not the only city that bans the popular ride sharing companies.

Uber and Lyft are also not allowed in Austin.

