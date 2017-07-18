Seniors rush to buy national park pass before cost increase

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For more than two decades, people 62 and older have been allowed to buy a popular lifetime pass for access to all the national parks in the U.S. at just $10. However, that price is set to go up.

A new bill passed by congress in December will cause that price to go up to $80 come August 28

So now Coastal Bend seniors are flocking to the Padre Island National Seashore to get their $10 lifetime pass while they still can.

"Let me tell you, I've been counting down the days until I turned 62 because it was such a good deal," Elizabeth Felker said.

To make matters worse, the Parks website is being inundated with people trying to order their senior passes, and now orders are backed up two or three months, on top of an additional fee.

The good news is that a lifetime pass can get your entire car full of people into parks for free, and if you need to set up a payment plan, you can do $20 a year for four years; but many feel this is just putting too much of a price on nature.

The Padre Island National Seashore said they will continue to make the process as easy as possible for visitors.

