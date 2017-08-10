Seniors take kids on back-to-school shopping spree

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some Flour Bluff Elementary School students got a head start on back-to-school shopping Thursday as seniors from the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center took them on a shopping spree.

Senior Center members have been working on many fundraising events to help third and fourth grade students. They met with the students Thursday at the Wal-Mart in Flour Bluff and shopped for clothes, school supplies and hygiene products.

Volunteers said they hope to make going back to school easier for the kids.

"It's just wonderful to be here and help out," Cathy Gosell said. "The children are so happy to get new stuff, and they're ready to go to school again, and with new things that's going to be great and we're going to shop some more."

"If I didn't have her I wouldn't know what to do, and everything," student Evelyn Gray said.

When everyone was done shopping, the seniors treated the children to lunch and dessert at the Senior Center.

