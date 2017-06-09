Several children taken to area hospitals after rollover accident

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating an accident that sent several passengers to the hospital on Friday.



Troopers said 9 people were ejected from the vehicle after a tire malfunctioned and the SUV rolled over three times on Interstate 37 near George West.



Six kids ages from 2-years-old to 12-years-old and one other child were taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital in critical condition.



2 adults were taken to Spohn Shoreline and one adult to a San Antonio hospital. All adults were said to be in critical condition as well.



Several of the victims were taken by HALO Flight and ambulances from the surrounding area.



Troopers said no one was wearing their seatbelt and if they had been a lot of these injuries could have been avoided.



Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney was live from Intersate-37 with the details.

