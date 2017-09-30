Several enjoyed their Saturday at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several members of the community came together for the annual Festival in The Park this Saturday.

This was at Heritage Park located downtown.

As ECF Community Center, a non-profit organization, stressed how important it is to come together, especially after Hurricane Harvey folks got the opportunity to have some family fun.

Many food trucks along with several vendors were here.

Minnie Munoz, executive director with ECF said that, “After everything that's happened to our city with the Hurricane Harvey and it happened to our city and surrounding cities, it's time for some normalcy. It's time for our families to come back together and have some family fun, come out and enjoy the outdoors, it was great, we had great weather, a lot of people showed up.”

Also at the event was KIII Meterologist, Alan Holt.

