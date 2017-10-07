Several raise funds for childhood cancer research

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This noteworthy event brought in a large crowd of people.
The event was hosted by Triumph Over Kid Cancer.
This foundation is committed to the improvement of the lives of children who are battling cancer.
Two musicians Kyle Park and Patrick Craven Green took the stage and performed at the 3000 block of Ocean Drive.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs