Several shots fired at home in overnight drive-by

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for the car involved in an overnight drive-by.

That shooting happened at a home on Waterloo near Holly after 11:30 p.m.

Detectives say a man in a dark colored SUV got out of the car and started firing shots at the home before driving off.

Fortunately no one was injured. Detectives believe the shooter was driving a Nissan.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

© 2017 KIII-TV