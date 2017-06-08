Several shots fired at home in overnight drive-by

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for the car involved in an overnight drive-by.
That shooting happened at a home on Waterloo near Holly after 11:30 p.m.
Detectives say a man in a dark colored SUV got out of the car and started firing shots at the home before driving off.
Fortunately no one was injured. Detectives believe the shooter was driving a Nissan.
Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.
