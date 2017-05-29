Severe storm causes fires, damage overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An overnight thunderstorm brought with it heavy winds, lightning and plenty of rain, causing damage to Coastal Bend houses and homes and in some cases, even fires.

Lightning actually struck several homes overnight causing fires, and flooding in some areas is still a concern.

An elderly woman was rescued by her neighbor on Citrus Valley Drive around 3 a.m. Monday.

"She opened the door and I was like, 'Ma'am, ma'am, ma'am! Your house is on fire! You need to get out!'" said David Torres, who rescued the woman.

Just an hour later, a townhome on McArdle Road was struck by lightning as well. It is now a total loss.

"The fire had just engulfed the entire attic, so I grabbed my animals," Ryan Riedel said. "Just ran outside and ran to my neighbor's."

While lightning did some damage overnight, residents are not yet in the clear. Oso Creek has begun to flood due to the heavy rains, and it has not yet reached its highest point. Southside communities will need to keep an eye on the creek's level as rain continues this week.

© 2017 KIII-TV