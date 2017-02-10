Sexual abuse suspect returned to Nueces County, appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 31-year-old Pete Valdez, who was arrested in Oklahoma last week on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child, has been returned to Nueces County and appeared in court Friday morning.

Valdez appeared before 214th District Judge Inna Klein. He was captured by U.S. Marshals Feb. 2 in Tulsa County, Okla.

Valdez had two warrants for his arrest -- one for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment, and the other for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

