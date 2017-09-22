Sexual misconduct allegation filed against Gregory police chief

GREGORY (KIII NEWS) - A community already dealing with the impact of Hurricane Harvey is now dealing with controversy surrounding their police chief.

According to the San Patricio County News, Gregory Police Chief Robert Meager, Jr., has been placed on paid administrative leave after being accused by a female officer in his department of sexual misconduct.

The officer emailed the complaint to Gregory's City Council Thursday alleging that the chief performed a lewd act in front of her. According to the San Patricio County News, Meager told the Gregory's mayor pro-tem "that a big mistake was done," and that "it is embarrassing and humiliating."

Gregory's City Council is set to discuss the issue at Monday's meeting.

