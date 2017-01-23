Share A Meal Program at the Ronald McDonald House

Help ease some stress for the families at the Ronald McDonald House by providing them with a home cooked meal. Groups can bring their own food and prepare it right at the Ronald McDonald House. Contact Liz Gallagher at 361-854-4073 to book a day.

The Ronald McDonald House is always in need of items for their pantry if you would like to contribute go to http://www.corpuschristirmhc.org/get-involved/wishlist/.

