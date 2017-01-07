Shell shocked turtles wash ashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Low temperatures gave local sea life a shell shock.

Three green turtles washed up on national seashore Saturday morning. Because reptiles are cold-blooded, the frigid water slows them down and they can't move.

Rangers from Texas Parks and Wildlife found the turtles and took them in for warmth and rehabilitation.

If you come across any sea turtle activity on our shores, please call National Seashore at 361-949-8173 EXT. # 226

