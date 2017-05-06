Shoe Drive to Benefit Local Police Officers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you have a pair of shoes you no longer want and they are still in pretty good shape, gather them up and drop them off right here at our Kiii studios next Friday May 12th.

The shoe drive is being held by the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association in order to raise funds that will help provide police officers with needed equipment.

Marta Sprout with the organization joined us on 3 News to talk about the drive.

Last year, the Citizen Police Academy Alumni was able to raise funds to purchase a K-9 named Harry for officers. Officer Josie Ressler is the department's first female K-9 handler. The group has previously been able to supply the Corpus Christi Police Department with everything from cameras for detectives, to rifle cases for the honor guard.

The funds from this shoe drive will be used to purchase special flashlights that attach to the officers' uniforms and multi-tools that give them quick access to seatbelt cutters and a tool to break glass which are effective safety tools on the scene of traffic accidents.

All of the collected shoes will be sent to micro-entrepreneurs who will clean, polish, and sell the shoes to support their families and communities in impoverished areas of the world.

Gently used shoes will be accepted. The drive is from 3 pm-6:30 pm on May 12th at 5002 SPID.

