Shooting at Nissan dealership leaves 3 men dead in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Texas -- At least one of three men killed in a shootout Tuesday inside the showroom of a Nissan dealership in Greenville, Texas, near Dallas, was Corpus Christi resident Fidel Garcia, Jr.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at Nissan of Greenville at 6403 Interstate 30, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.

Three men were found dead inside the showroom. The dealership CEO said two men came to the dealership and misrepresented themselves as federal agents. They said they were waiting for someone they were planning to arrest.

They waited more than two hours until their target arrived in the company of a Nissan customer. They approached the man and pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest. That's when the target pulled out a gun and started to fire.

The gunfight, between all three of them, happened in front of employees and customers, including children, in the showroom.

Police have set up crime scene tape around the area. The City says no Greenville police officers were involved or injured.

Although it's unknown how many shots were fired, some of them shattered the front glass in the dealership showroom and damaged cars and furniture.

The dealership will be closed Wednesday, and perhaps even longer.

While no names of the deceased have been confirmed, the Texas Association of Licensed Investigators (TALI) named one of the men as Fidel Garcia, Jr.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Fidel Garcia, Jr., a 20 + year investigator and a Texas Association of Licensed Investigator's ("TALI") board member. Fidel was a consummate professional and well respected. The Association has reached out to his family and will provide assistance during this hard time. TALI is an association of licensed investigators in the state of Texas," TALI President Brad Smith said in a statement.

3News spoke to Stew Peters, owner of United States Fugitive Recovery & Extradition. Peters said he has been working with Garcia for more than a decade and contacts Garcia whenever they are looking for a fugitive in Texas. Peters said one of Garcia's employees was also with him at the time of the shooting.

