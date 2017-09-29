KIII
Close

Shooting for chance to improve lives of inner city youth

Money raised during this event directly benefits the Corpus Christi Police Athletic League working with inner city youth.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:27 AM. CDT September 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - All proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit CC-PAL, an organization started in 2003 with a mission to utilize athletic, recreational and educational programs to help prevent and reduce juvenile crime. More than 2,800 children participate yearly in CC-PAL’s numerous activities like basketball, volleyball, martial arts and tutoring. 

Sponsorships are still available and range from $1,000 to $10,000.  Tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, contact Patsy Benchoff with Valero at (361) 289-3104.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories