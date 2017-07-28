Shooting victim dies, suspect arrested

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man in critical condition after shooting
-
Three busted for online solicitation
-
Police looking for missing man
-
Suspects lead authorities on chase in Bee County
-
Billboard blunder? Educator says sign sends wrong message
-
6th Annual B.I.G. Event
-
Second pedestrian fatality this week on I-37
-
Body found in Riviera park
-
Inaugural Wingapalooza to benefit Bikes for Kids
-
Kyle girl seeks bone marrow transplant
More Stories
-
Honolulu bans looking at cellphones while crossing…Jul 28, 2017, 4:49 p.m.
-
Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince PriebusJul 28, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
Mexico to act on tainted alcohol as dozens more…Jul 28, 2017, 1:56 p.m.