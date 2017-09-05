Shop with a Cop looking for funds to help students affected by Harvey

(Photo: Jackson, Terralynnd)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Instead of waiting for the holidays this year, Shop with a Cop wants to get a jump start on the year in order to help students affected by Hurricane Harvey; but in order to do so, they need funds.

Donations are now being accepted to:

SWC

Hurricane Harvey

P.O. Box 10128

Corpus Christi, Texas 78460

Organizers ask that donors note which school district they would like to help if they want to be specific. Shop with a Cop organizers hope to begin shopping with students affected by Harvey in the next two weeks.

© 2017 KIII-TV