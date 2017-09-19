Shop with a Cop program helps 30 children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Families that were affected by Hurricane Harvey got a little help Tuesday from an organization that's dedicated to helping kids in need during the holidays.

In all, about 30 children were treated to a shopping spree from the Shop with a Cop program. The group felt the need to start early this year and help families devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Shop with a Cop raised nearly $3,000 since the storm and used it for children that lost everything. They are still in need of donations for their program in December.

