Shop with a Cop Program remembers Ken Starrs

KIII NEWS - This year's Shop with a Cop Program is expected to help more than 500 Coastal Bend students have a great Christmas.
Every year the program, which is run by the Fraternal Order of Police selects children that are in need of personal items such as clothes, shoes, and hygiene products.
This year, the program took on a new meaning with the passing of Co-Executive Director Ken Starrs.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs