KIII
Close

Shop with a Cop Program remembers Ken Starrs

This year's Shop with a Cop Program is expected to help more than 500 Coastal Bend students have a great Christmas.

KIII 6:30 PM. CST December 22, 2016

KIII NEWS - This year's Shop with a Cop Program is expected to help more than 500 Coastal Bend students have a great Christmas.

Every year the program, which is run by the Fraternal Order of Police selects children that are in need of personal items such as clothes, shoes, and hygiene products.

This year, the program took on a new meaning with the passing of Co-Executive Director Ken Starrs.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories