Shoplifting suspect arrested after trying to escape on bus

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police arrested a man suspected of shoplifting on Sunday.

Officers arrived to investigate a shoplifting report and found the suspect fitting the description.

Police said the man ran away after he was approached by them. He tried to get on a bus but officers were able to catch up to him.

The chase continued and he was detained in an apartment complex.

After he was apprehended, police examined his duffel bag and it was filled with several unpaid items.

The suspect said, "Hey media, I wasn't accused of doing any of that stuff, they did a random stop that's all they did".

He was transported to jail.

