Shoppers prepare for Harvey remnants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Even with all the uncertainty over how strong "Harvey" will be and where it will end up, many of your neighbors are not taking any chances. Lots of folks were showing up at area stores Tuesday night, snapping up supplies that could be scarce later in the week.

At HEB Plus on Saratoga, shoppers were being proactive by getting everything from water to non-perishables.

Shopper Jodee Austin said it was better to be safe than sorry. She had her cart filled with 14-16 cases of water. Austin wasn't the only person we found stocking up.

Maggie Ramirez said she was buying water for two reasons, "one, because I'm almost out and two, because I don't know what's going to happen."

Just the threat of a storm moving towards the South Texas coast was enough for Jackson Lindsey to take precautions and shop for the necessities. "Just like the Boy Scouts have said, it's better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it, " said Lindsey.

HEB employees kept up with the demand throughout the day. Pallets of water were continuously on the move in the store. The mad dash reminding some folks of the water emergency we experienced here in Corpus Christi back in December.

"I think it's crazy, " Keon Byron said. "I don't think there's going to be a hurricane. I'm just kind of nervous cause there might be a hurricane. There hasn't been a hurricane in years, so maybe it will. Maybe not. You never know."

HEB employees said they will receive shipments around the clock to make sure their shelves are fully stocked. By the way, the HEB Plus on Saratoga is a 24 hours store.

