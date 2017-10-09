KIII
Shots fired at Wal-Mart on SPID and Greenwood, one person shot

Olivia Santos, KIII 1:34 AM. CDT October 10, 2017

It was around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when shots rang out at the Wal-Mart on S.P.I.D near Greenwood.Officers and medics responded to scene where they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim has been transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Officers are still currently investigating the cause of the shooting. We will continue to update this story. 

