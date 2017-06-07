Sign up for Del Mar College's Stringers for Scholarships Fishing Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Sign up your team for the Del Mar College Stringers for Scholarships Fishing Tournament! All proceeds benefit student scholarships through the DMC Foundation, Inc.

It all begins at Marker 37 in Corpus Christi, TX on Friday June 16th for the Captain's Party.

On Saturday June 17, the actual tournament begins.

There will be free food and drinks provided. Individual entries start at $100. There will be multiple awards and prizes.

Click here For more information and Sign Up or contact Cynthia Arbuckle at carbuckle@delmar.edu or 361-698-1031.

