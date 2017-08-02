Sign up for the DMC Over the Edge Experience

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Del Mar College has taken their fundraising efforts to new heights with their "Over the Edge" Experience.

This is an opportunity for members of the community to raise money for scholarships and in return earn an experience of a life time.

For a minimum of $1000.00 those who chose to participate will be allotted the adventure of repelling down a 20 story building here in the Coastal Bend-- The Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Downtown Marina.

100% of the proceeds will go toward scholarships for DMC students.

If you would like to sign up or learn more information about this opportunity, visit: http://www.delmar.edu/foundation/

