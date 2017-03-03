Sign up for the inaugural Birdiest Fest

KIII
The South Texas Botanical Gardens is looking for sponsors and arts and crafts vendors for their inaugural celebration of birds.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - History could be made at the inaugural Birdiest Festival by having the most birds migrating through one location at a specific time during a festival, according to Dr. Michael Womack.

