Close Sign up for the inaugural Birdiest Fest The South Texas Botanical Gardens is looking for sponsors and arts and crafts vendors for their inaugural celebration of birds. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:30 AM. CST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - History could be made at the inaugural Birdiest Festival by having the most birds migrating through one location at a specific time during a festival, according to Dr. Michael Womack. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers Mar. 3, 2017, 9:32 a.m. Plan out your March Entertainment with #SeeCC Mar. 3, 2017, 9:40 a.m. Adopt Stella on Paws for Pets Mar. 3, 2017, 8:44 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs