Sign Up for the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show's BBQ Cook Off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Think you've got what it takes? Sign up for this year's BBQ Cook off, kicking off the start of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show January 7th.

Teams of up to 5 are still able to sign up before noon Friday January 6th at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, TX. The registration fee is $200.

For more team sign up information, email ncjlsalumni@gmail.com

Judges are still needed! Anyone from the community can come to judge. Arrive 15 min prior to "turn in" time.

11 AM- Chicken

1 PM- Pork Ribs

3 PM- Brisket

http://www.ncjls.org/

https://www.facebook.com/ncjls/