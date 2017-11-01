Sign Up for the 2017 Texas A&M University-Kingsville Economic Forum

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 7th Annual Economic Forum is being hosted by the Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Nov. 9.

The tickets cost $12 and cover you entry and lunch.

The discussion will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. at the Student Union Building.

For more information visit: http://www.tamuk.edu/cba.

