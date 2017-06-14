Close Sign up your child for Summer Camp at the South Texas Botanical Gardens Sign Up and apply for financial assistance today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:10 AM. CDT June 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE!Sign your child (up to age 18) for your choice of 10 different summer camps! Call the South Texas Botanical Gardens today. http://www.stxbot.org/ © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police Protection Act signed by governor Man shot in Annaville incident Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card Shoplifting suspect tries to flee on bus Triple murder trial begins Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting Horse in need arrives at rescue center City council finalists named VIDEO: Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak More Stories Sign up your child for Summer Camp at the South… Jun 14, 2017, 8:10 a.m. Adopt Amos on Paws for Pets today Jun 14, 2017, 8:01 a.m. Pre-trial hearing for woman accused in murder of Alex Torres Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
