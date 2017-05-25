Sign up your daughter for this summer's YWCA Yteens Leadership Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Enrollment is open for young girls in the 5th or 6th grade to attend this year's YWCA Yteen Leadership Camp.

There are 10- 1 week camps available for these ladies to choose from. This day camp will be packed with fun group activities, learning sessions and nationally accredited curriculum that focuses on confidence and self esteem building, leadership and life skills and introduces them to different career fields and Women mentors in our community.

At the end of the 10 weeks, all of the girls who participated over the summer are invited to the end of the summer bash at the YWCA for a movie and swim night on August 18th.

Sign up your daughter online at http://www.ywcacc.org.

© 2017 KIII-TV