Singing battle benefits Aransas county independent school district

Super Battle Danger Karaoke X is a one of a kind, live, karaoke game show, benefiting Aransas County I.S.D.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:00 AM. CDT September 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Ryan Garza is inviting you out to House of Rock Friday, September. 22, 2017 at 7 p.m. to witness a karaoke event unlike anything else. Money raised will help displaced students with school supplies and hurricane damaged schools in Aransas Pass rebuild. 

