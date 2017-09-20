Singing battle benefits Aransas county independent school district

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Ryan Garza is inviting you out to House of Rock Friday, September. 22, 2017 at 7 p.m. to witness a karaoke event unlike anything else. Money raised will help displaced students with school supplies and hurricane damaged schools in Aransas Pass rebuild.

