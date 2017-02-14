Singing Valentine by the Sea Breeze Singers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - When you have run out of chocolate, roses and dinner plans for Valentine's Day, turn to song.

The Sea Breeze Singers, the local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, joined First Edition to serenade viewers through the morning.

To book them to sing to your sweetheart call 361-739-9300.

(Singers)

Sean Maloney – Tenor

Gary Hannah – Lead

Wes Friend – Bass

Tim Weitzel – Baritone

(© 2017 KIII)