Six arrested in theft at Robstown Outlet

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Robstown Police have arrested six people including two juveniles for their part in an elaborate theft over at the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay last Friday.

Robstown police tell us 17-year-old Tiffany Cortez and 20-year-old Angel Espinoza committed the theft. We're told they sole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Express Factory Outlet.

Also according to police, 20-year-old Crystal Regalado, 32-year-old Gustava Chapa, and two juveniles distracted the employees during the theft.

Plain clothes officers walking the outlet were able to take the six into custody.

© 2017 KIII-TV