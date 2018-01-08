Six left homeless after fire on Lexington, Martin Luther King Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Six people are without a home Monday after flames ripped through a duplex on Lexington and Martin Luther King Drive.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Five people made it out of the fire okay.

"One unit had heavy damage. The other unit didn't have as bad of damage, but they wouldn't be able to stay. There's no power," said Battalion Chief Tomy Perez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire may have started from a candle but are continuing to investigate. Red Cross is assisting the families.

