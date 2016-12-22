Skeletal remains found in Aransas County

ARANSAS COUNTY, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that possible skeletal remains were found on Shaver Rd. in Aransas County Wednesday afternoon.
In a release, the Aransas County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found by a crew that was doing survey work in the area. A bank card that was found near the remains lead investigators to notify the Aransas Pass Police Department. Officers confirmed that clothing and identification matched that of a person who had been missing since last March. The body and evidence were taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy has been ordered.
Money and a gun were also collected at the scene. Authorities are not releasing the name of the person at this time pending notification of the family. This is an ongoing investigation.
