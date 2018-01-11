Sketch released of man suspected of assaulting female jogger

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police released the sketch of a suspect involved in the recent assault on a female jogger.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years of age, standing five-nine to five-11 and weighing about 160 pounds.

The victim said the offender's face had pronounced cheekbones with brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest you are told to call police at 361-886-2600.

