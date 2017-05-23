Skidmore-Tynan ISD cancels classes as they clean up storm damage

SKIDMORE-TYNAN (KIII NEWS) - Classes at Skidmore-Tynan ISD has canceled all classes this morning as crews work to clean up damage left behind from Tuesday nights storms.

Witnesses say strong winds destroyed the school districts maintenance building. Multiple downed power lines are also being repaired this morning as crews with AEP work to restore power to the area.

So far no other school districts in South Texas have announced plans to cancel classes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

