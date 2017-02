CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 4th annual Sky-High Rollers casino night happened Saturday.

Funds raised will help non-profit HALO flight continue to provide on-site medical needs for the Coastal Bend like they've been doing for the past 30 years.

Craps, roulette, and blackjack....and Texas hold 'em were played.

Kiii Meteorologist Alan Holt emceed the event.

