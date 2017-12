CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to multiple reports Corpus Christi Fire Department and other emergency services on the scene, rescued three riders of a small boat that capsized in the Packery Channel Saturday evening after 3:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene stated that there were three passengers on the capsule, and all three fell into the water when the boat capsized. Two of the victims were unharmed and communicating prior to the incident, while one of the passengers was unresponsive, and had to be transported to Bay area hospital.

